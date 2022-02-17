Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has fired his side in front in their European Conference League game against Randers FC.

Ndidi profited from some hard work by Ademola Lookman down the left side as he managed to get to the byline after a swift one two with Ndidi and cut the ball back towards the Nigerian.

He then side footed the ball towards goal and profited from a deflection to lift it over the Randers goalkeeper, seeing the Danes go behind.

Patson Daka has had a good couple of chances to put the Foxes ahead before Ndidi did but thus far Brendan Rodgers will be enjoying the flow of the game.

Wilfred Ndidi marks his 200th appearance for Leicester City with a goal. ??? pic.twitter.com/QXJhigXZ5d — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 17, 2022

Pictures from CBS Sport and Virgin Media Sport