Video: Ndidi fires Leicester ahead with help of wicked deflection

Leicester City FC
Posted by

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has fired his side in front in their European Conference League game against Randers FC. 

Ndidi profited from some hard work by Ademola Lookman down the left side as he managed to get to the byline after a swift one two with Ndidi and cut the ball back towards the Nigerian.

He then side footed the ball towards goal and profited from a deflection to lift it over the Randers goalkeeper, seeing the Danes go behind.

More Stories / Latest News
Rangers thrashing of Borussia Dortmund breaks 67-year-old Scottish European record
Ferran Torres goes from hero to zero at Barcelona in the space of 90 minutes
Two Man United stars at loggerheads over captaincy dispute

Patson Daka has had a good couple of chances to put the Foxes ahead before Ndidi did but thus far Brendan Rodgers will be enjoying the flow of the game.

You can watch the full video below.

Pictures from CBS Sport and Virgin Media Sport

More Stories Ademola Lookman Randers FC Wilfred Ndidi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.