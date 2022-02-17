Borussia Dortmund left-back Raphael Guerreiro has scored his sides second to reduce the embarrassment of their defensive performance against Rangers.

Cutting inside from the right flank some distance away from goal, the Portugal international fired a curling shot towards goal and found the top corner of Allan McGregor’s net, leaving him rooted to the spot in the process.

Dortmund fell down from the Champions League after finishing third in their Champions League group. And based on the evidence of this display it is clear to see why.

While they are talented going forward even while missing Erling Haaland they are far too leaky at the back to be serious Champions League contenders. Hence why they are in the Europa League.

Guerreiro’s goal could prove to be a vital lifeline in the overall story of the tie with the second leg to be played next week.

