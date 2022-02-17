Video: The Premier League would be so much better if referees were allowed to do this

Posted by

It’s long been contended that VAR isn’t fit for purpose, with so many marginal decisions each week being looked at – which isn’t what the technology was brought in for.

Clear and obvious errors from on-pitch officials are the only reason to invoke VAR.

It’s the poor implementation of the technology by PGMOL staff that’s the problem.

MORE: Van Dijk’s embarrassing error

In any event, supporters in the stands and those watching on at home would find it far easier to understand decisions if they could hear how they’ve been arrived at.

Just as they do in Australia’s A League, or even in the SuperBowl.

More Stories PGMOL VAR

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.