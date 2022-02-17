West Ham United flop sensationally targeted by Bayern Munich to replace legendary talisman

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham United flop Sebastien Haller is being targeted for a sensational move to German Champions Bayern Munich.

The Bavarians want Haller, who is now playing his football with Ajax in the Netherlands, as their long-term replacement for legendary goalscorer Robert Lewandowski according to Fichajes.

The 33-year-old’s contract with Munich runs out in 2023 and he apparently has his sights set on a move to Real Madrid in the summer, meaning Bayern will need to sell this year of they want to get any transfer return on him.

Robert Lewandowski was named the Best FIFA Men’s Player for 2021. Beating seven-time Ballon d’Or winner 

Haller has a similar profile to the Polish striker in terms of what he can bring to the team outside of directly scoring goals.

More Stories / Latest News
Photo: Inter Miami will look pretty in pink next season as new shirt leaked
Manchester City go full Football Manager mode as they close in on signing young South American winger
Video: The Premier League would be so much better if referees were allowed to do this

However, Haller has refound his goalscoring touch under Erik Ten Hag at Ajax after a sticky spell with The Hammers in the Premier League which saw him score just 14 times in 54 appearances.

In contrast he has scored 28 goals from just 27 appearances this season, including 10 in the Champions League group stage which saw him equal Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of most goals in a group stage and breaking Erling Haaland’s record of fastest player to 10 goals in the competition.

While Haller still is not close to Lewandowski’s 37 in 31 games, he is a lot closer than many of Europe’s other top strikers and this is where Bayern’s reported interest factors into them wanting him.

More Stories Robert Lewandowski sebastien haller

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.