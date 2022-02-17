West Ham United flop Sebastien Haller is being targeted for a sensational move to German Champions Bayern Munich.

The Bavarians want Haller, who is now playing his football with Ajax in the Netherlands, as their long-term replacement for legendary goalscorer Robert Lewandowski according to Fichajes.

The 33-year-old’s contract with Munich runs out in 2023 and he apparently has his sights set on a move to Real Madrid in the summer, meaning Bayern will need to sell this year of they want to get any transfer return on him.

Haller has a similar profile to the Polish striker in terms of what he can bring to the team outside of directly scoring goals.

However, Haller has refound his goalscoring touch under Erik Ten Hag at Ajax after a sticky spell with The Hammers in the Premier League which saw him score just 14 times in 54 appearances.

In contrast he has scored 28 goals from just 27 appearances this season, including 10 in the Champions League group stage which saw him equal Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of most goals in a group stage and breaking Erling Haaland’s record of fastest player to 10 goals in the competition.

While Haller still is not close to Lewandowski’s 37 in 31 games, he is a lot closer than many of Europe’s other top strikers and this is where Bayern’s reported interest factors into them wanting him.