West Ham United youngster could be promoted to first-team next season

West Ham United are reportedly considering promoting youngster Conor Coventry to the side’s senior first-team next season.

That’s according to recent reports, which claim manager David Moyes has been left thoroughly impressed by the midfielder, who is currently out on loan with League One side MK Dons.

Coventry, 21, joined the Hammers’ youth academy back in 2010 and has since also enjoyed loan spells with Lincoln City and Peterborough.

However, it has been the current campaign that has been the Republic of Ireland Under-21 international’s best spell to date.

MORE: Chelsea transfer decision could see Man United handed massive Declan Rice boost

Having featured in six matches, in all competitions for the Dons, Coventry, although failing to get on the scoresheet himself, has put in some fine performances and appears set for more game-time during the second half of the season.

Following what has been a decent run in MK Dons’ first-team, Moyes is reportedly considering bumping the defensive midfielder up to his first-team in time for next season.