Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly both interested in a potential transfer deal for Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha.

The Ivory Coast international continues to look like one of the finest players outside of the Premier League big six, and it’s slightly surprising that he still hasn’t earned himself a big move even after all this time.

According to Todo Fichajes, there’s interest in Zaha again this summer, with Arsenal and Spurs admirers of his, along with unnamed La Liga clubs.

Zaha certainly looks like he could do a job at Arsenal right now, with the Gunners in need of more quality in attack after the poor recent signings of Nicolas Pepe, who mostly warms the bench now despite joining for big money, and Willian, who left after just one year at the Emirates Stadium.

Zaha could flourish in this Arsenal side, and it would be exciting to see what he could do with better players around him, though Tottenham makes sense as another potential destination.

Spurs aren’t looking entirely convincing under Antonio Conte, and one imagines they’ll take to the market again this summer to improve up front.

If Zaha does join, he could form a deadly front three with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, giving Tottenham an attack that could finally make them more serious title contenders again after a difficult few years.