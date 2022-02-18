Photo: Architects come up with stunning plans for potential Newcastle training ground

The lack of investment into Newcastle United during the Mike Ashley era is well documented.

In particular, the training ground has been left to rack and ruin, and needs a huge upgrade under the new owners, something they were believed to have committed to immediately.

Although no talks have taken place as of yet, an enterprising group of local architects have come up with a ‘conversation starter’ solution, which comprises first-team, academy and Women’s football facilities.

The initial photo of the same looks mightily impressive, but whether Newcastle themselves end up engaging with GT3 Architects remains to be seen.