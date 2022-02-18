This summer is likely to see a number of big transfer moves being made.

Some of European football’s biggest talents are either at the end of their contracts or approaching them, and to that end, clubs will want to cash in if they can.

Of course, there’ll be other players that have neither finished their current deal nor are nowhere close to doing so, but are still coveted by the best teams on the continent.

The latter applies to Inter Milan’s highly-rated Argentinian marksman, Lautaro Martinez.

The striker formed one half of a fearsome duo with Romelu Lukaku last season as the neroazzurri won their first Serie A title in a decade.

With Lukaku having left for what now seems to be an ill-fated move to Chelsea, The Sun report that the Italian giants could be prepared to cash in on Martinez, even though his deal doesn’t end until 2026.

The outlet suggest that both Arsenal and Manchester City are tracking the player at present, but it’s unknown whether a move to the Premier League is attractive to him.

His skill set would certainly be at home in the English top-flight, however, he would need to find a team that allows him the creative freedom to be both goal maker and goal taker, rather than being pigeon-holed into one specific role.

With the 2022 World Cup just around the corner, and Martinez one of many players keen to impress his national team’s selectors, either Premier League club would be getting a player at the top of their game but still with a point to prove.