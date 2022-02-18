When Arsenal weren’t able to sign Dusan Vlahovic in January, it signalled the beginning and end of their spending.

Precisely no new transfers ended up being made by the North Londoners, and it’s obvious why that hasn’t gone down well with the Gunners faithful.

A team that were once the envy of the rest of the Premier League are now, like many others, playing catch-up to the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Mikel Arteta is certainly making his mark in terms of giving Arsenal an identity, and, after a poor start to the current campaign, arguably a hangover from last season, the Spaniard has had the Gunners back to their old selves.

There’s still much more work to be done of course, though the Arsenal board appear to be steadfastly backing their manager and his way of going about things.

If that means not bringing in players for the sake of it, so be it, and chief executive Vinai Venkatesham, makes no apology for that.

Indeed, Venkatesham has defended the club’s position on transfers in the wake of criticism of a lack of backing.

According to The Sun, at a recent fans forum, the CEO attempted to assuage the doubters and noted that there will be investment in the team in the summer.

It seems that Arsenal supporters, like every other fan base expect, nay demand immediacy and signings at every given opportunity, without taking into account whether it’s right for the business or not.

The Gunners have always been a well run outfit, so perhaps the fans would be better served by putting their trust in those at the top.