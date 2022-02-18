It’s an open secret that Gareth Bale will leave Real Madrid at the end of the current La Liga season.

The Welshman has enjoyed an incredible career at the Santiago Bernabeu, and even taking into account his appalling injury record over the last few years, he is still, by a distance, the most successful British footballing export.

Who can forget his overhead kick in the Champions League final or the epic lung-bursting Copa del Rey final winner?!

His time in Madrid must be defined by those moments rather than the controversies that have lingered around as long as his injuries.

Simply put, Bale is comfortably in the elite bracket of those to have ever played the game, and it’s no doubt to that end why Rivaldo has suggested a last hurrah at Newcastle United would be a challenge he could find hard to resist.

As long as the Magpies stay in the Premier League, it’s believed that they will have enough money to be able to bring the very best players to Tyneside.

His injury record would, perhaps, be a concern, but without a fee to pay for his services, a lucrative pay-as-you-play deal could appeal to both parties.

“Now, it’s time to embrace a new challenge and there are plenty of rumours,” the Brazilian superstar wrote in his Betfair column, cited by talkSPORT.

“[…] I definitely wouldn’t rule out a move to Newcastle as I think there is a chance they might convince him to return to the highest level as one of the stars of the team next season, in what will presumably become a very interesting squad.

“Anyway, at 32 years old he can still play for some time if he wishes to follow the steps of others like Cristiano Ronaldo, Thiago Silva or even myself.”

It will be interesting to see if Bale is up for another big challenge, or whether retirement beckons.