Manchester United fans might well be divided by Cristiano Ronaldo’s signing this season.

On the one hand, the Portuguese has scored some incredibly important goals, and on the other, it appears he has become an increasingly divisive presence behind the scenes.

Not to mention that his place in the side has stunted the growth of others within the squad.

A late summer signing, the Red Devils already appeared to have the make up of their side and patterns of play locked down, before Ronaldo arrived.

Jadon Sancho didn’t really get a look in for some while as the veteran seemed to have taken his position in the squad, and that meant no room in other areas of the pitch for the likes of Jesse Lingard and Donny van de Beek.

MORE: Van Dijk’s embarrassing error

The latest stories emerging, including from Mirror, is that he is trying to wrestle the captaincy from current incumbent, Harry Maguire.

With all of that in mind, a tweet from broadcaster, Richard Keys, is an interesting one.

If Ronaldo leaves Utd this summer don’t rule out Conte taking the job. Ronaldo is the reason he’s not there now. I sense everyone is positioning right now. pic.twitter.com/Q47QzbmfTg — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) February 18, 2022

Keys has suggested that current Tottenham Hotspur manager, Antonio Conte, isn’t at Man United because of Ronaldo.

That’s some claim, with Keys also noting that if the Portuguese were to leave the club this summer, that the Italian shouldn’t be ruled out of taking over at Old Trafford.

More Stories / Latest News The new role that Kieran Trippier will play at Newcastle while he’s injured New Newcastle United signing says he already wants to sign contract extension Photo: Architects come up with stunning plans for potential Newcastle training ground

That precise scenario isn’t likely to go down well with the powers that be in North London, but they can’t say they had no idea that Conte would demand winners both on and off the White Hart Lane pitch.

If Spurs can’t match their manager’s ambitions, which would say more about them than him, then he shouldn’t be begrudged a move north.