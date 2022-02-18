Exclusive: Spurs make soon-to-be Inter Milan free agent contract offer

Tottenham Hotspur would like to sign Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic and have made the Croatian a contract offer.

Perisic, 33, has been with Inter Milan since he joined from Wolfsburg in 2015 in a deal worth just over £17m.

Despite enjoying a season-long loan spell with Bayern Munich a couple of seasons ago, the 33-year-old has remained a key player for his side ever since.

Perisic’s latest showing, which came against Liverpool in the Champions League earlier this week, saw him put in an impressive performance – even if his side did succumb to a 2-0 defeat.

However, despite his importance to Simone Inzaghi’s first-team plans, the Croatia international, who will be out of contract at the end of the campaign, has yet to pen a new deal.

Not only that, but the Serie A champions now face a tough task to extend Perisic’s stay at the San Siro after Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur recently made contact with the attacker.

Sources close to the player have told CaughtOffside that Daniel Levy has made Perisic a salary offer of £4.6m-per season, which is £800,000-per year more than what he currently earns and over £1m-per year more than Inter Milan have offered him to renew.

Although the experienced wide-attacker is happy with life at Inter Milan, there are concerns that the club is not valuing him as highly as he believes they should.

Tottenham Hotspur, under the direction of both Conte and managing director of football Fabio Paratici, is willing to exercise patience in their pursuit of Perisic as they understand a decision is unlikely to be made anytime soon.