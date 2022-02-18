Harry Kane makes Antonio Conte demand before signing new Spurs contract

Despite coming close to joining Manchester City last summer, Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has remained in London and according to recent reports, could even sign a new deal.

That’s according to a recent report from The Sun, who claims the Lilywhite’s talisman is open to the prospect of extending his stay with the club but on one condition.

Seemingly happy with life under highly-rated Italian manager Antonio Conte, Kane reportedly feels confident the former Inter Milan boss can finally deliver the Londoners with major silverware and bring an end to a 14-year-long drought.

MORE: Exclusive: Spurs make soon-to-be Inter Milan free agent contract offer

However, in order for the Three Lion’s captain to pen a new contract, he is understood to be seeking assurances from chairman Daniel Levy that he will invest heavily in the playing squad next summer.

After making just two signings, Tottenham Hotspur and their fans saw a relatively underwhelming January transfer window play out and that is something Kane understandably wants to see put right at the end of the season.

The English striker isn’t the only one associated with Tottenham Hotspur to want to see the team strengthened.

Discussing the club’s business in last month’s market, Conte, who spoke to Sky Sports Italia, said: “What happened in January is not easy.

“Four players left in January. Four important players for Tottenham, two have arrived. So even numerically instead of strengthening you you may have, on paper, weakened.

“Bentancur and Kulusevski are the ideal prospects for Tottenham. Because Tottenham is looking for young players, players to be developed, not ready players. This is the speech.”