After what was a below par performance in the Champions League this week, Real Madrid may have unwittingly handed Liverpool a key advantage.

Had Paris Saint-Germain’s players had their shooting boots on and Lionel Messi not missed a penalty, they could’ve won the first leg of their Round of 16 tie quite comfortably.

As it turned out, just the single goal separates the two teams heading into the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

With no Cristiano Ronaldo to be there for the big moments, someone else will need to step up if Los Blancos want to retain their interest in the competition.

Regardless of what happens in that game, the match winner in the first, Kylian Mbappe, appears to have had his head turned.

According to Sport, cited by the Daily Star, the French World Cup winner was none too impressed by Real’s showing.

Furthermore, the report suggests that it has radically altered Mbappe’s perception of the Spanish giants and he is now open to a move to Liverpool.

Landing the player would be quite the coup for the Reds, even though it would give Jurgen Klopp the biggest headache in terms of who he would leave out of the starting XI.

That would surely be a headache the German would like to have, however.

With only a few months left of the current campaign, where Mbappe ends up next could well hinge on the second leg result.

If Real Madrid play as badly again, they may have to kiss goodbye to the signing of one of the world’s best players.