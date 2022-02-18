Marcelo Bielsa says £26m Leeds United star is struggling to find consistency

After picking up just one point for their last three Premier League matches, Leeds United will be wary of being drawn into a relegation battle.

The Whites, led by Argentine manager Marcelo Bielsa, currently sit 15th in the league table, just six points from safety.

The side’s latest outing saw them thrashed 3-0 by fellow strugglers Everton and Bielsa, who is preparing for a weekend game against arch-rivals Manchester United, will be desperate to guide his side back to winning ways.

One player who will be equally as keen to impress against his old side is winger Dan James, who was sold by the Red Devils to Leeds United last summer for around £26m.

Speaking about the Welsh attacker’s current form ahead of this weekend’s fierce derby, Bielsa urged the Wales international to up his game.

“Like the team, he [James] has had some good moments and some not so good,” Bielsa told reporters. “There were three games moreover than the results where the team showed a good level and in the last game that level dropped.”