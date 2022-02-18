New Newcastle United signing says he already wants to sign contract extension

Despite joining the club just last month, Newcastle United striker Chris Wood has already pledged his long-term future to the club.

Having joined from fellow Premier League strugglers Burnley during the January transfer window, Wood signed a contract that would see him commit his future to the Magpies until at least 2024.

However, speaking in a recent interview with the Telegraph, the 30-year-old New Zealand international has revealed that he would like to stay with the club even longer than that.

“I know other players are going to be brought in to improve the squad,” Wood said. “There will be other players brought in up top, but that will bring more out of me.

“I’m here to stay for the whole contract. I’d like to sign an extension. I want to be part of the journey this club is on and see where it takes me.”