It’s the type of dream pairing that football fans everywhere will have been wondering about for years.

Just how well could Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi dovetail together in the same team?

The reality might not be too far away, with it becoming clearer by the game that the Portuguese is becoming more and more disillusioned with life at Manchester United.

According to Mirror, Ronaldo is going to shortly sit down with his agent, Jorge Mendes, and assess his options.

One of those is expected to include looking at an offer from Paris Saint-Germain to pair up the two greatest footballing talents of their generation, perhaps ever.

The potential loss of Ronaldo could be a blessing or a curse for the Red Devils, depending on which way you look at it.

There’s little doubt that his late arrival back at Old Trafford in the last summer window upset the apple cart in terms of make up of the team.

If recent reports, such as this one from Mirror, are to be believed too, then he also wants to wrestle the captain’s armband from Harry Maguire, which is bound to cause tensions from within.

Known as a polarising figure wherever he’s played, should Ronaldo pitch up at the Parc des Princes, it will be interesting to see how the two dovetail together in the same team.

It could be the stuff of legend… or nightmares.