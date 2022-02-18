The giants of European football will need to be on alert this summer if Newcastle United manage to extend their stay in the Premier League.

Awash with Saudi cash, the Magpies are expected to be serious players in the transfer market, and have already proved their willingness to spend with the £43m capture of Bruno Guimaraes on deadline day, as well as one or two other signings.

For a team that were second from bottom at the time, that’s a remarkable feat, but indicates that the Newcastle board intend to come good on their promise of taking the club back to the promised land.

MORE: Van Dijk’s embarrassing error

After the horrific tenure of former chairman, Mike Ashley, having owners in place who are willing to put their money where their mouth is, is like a breath of fresh air.

The Toon Army will likely be rubbing their hands together to find out who might be next through the revolving door at St. James’ Park.

One new recruit could be a player that they weren’t able to prise from their current employers in January.

Sevilla’s Diego Carlos remains on Eddie Howe’s radar according to MARCA, simply because he is a world-class defender.

More Stories / Latest News Tuchel’s decision on loan star is likely to affect Chelsea’s pursuit of Declan Rice Incredible deal could see Ronaldo and Messi playing for the same team next season Liverpool set to benefit hugely from Real Madrid’s Champions League failure against PSG

No nonsense but with the presence of mind to be able to play out from the back when required, and also aerially dominant, Carlos has the full package.

It isn’t clear if the Andalusians will be any more prepared to let him go than they were in January, but if Newcastle up their £40m offer, they’ll find it hard to turn down.