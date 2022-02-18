Although there’s been no official announcement, and not even the hint of one at present, there is a feeling that Marcelo Bielsa could be coming to the end of his Leeds United tenure.

Things just seem to be going a little stale under the Argentinian, and a lift at Elland Road is needed to push them on again.

However, any potential discussions to move Bielsa aside will have to be handled with the utmost sensitivity.

The fact is, unless there is a monumental collapse between now and the end of the season, Leeds will be a Premier League team next season. Again.

MORE: Van Dijk’s embarrassing error

That’s down to Bielsa.

Perhaps what’s missing is some defensive stability and a different type of game plan to throwing the kitchen sink at opponents, come what may.

One can’t deny that the team are incredible to watch, and with the likes of Kalvin Phillips and Raphina in situ, they have some of the country’s finest players in their ranks.

However, with a little more nous tactically, the Yorkshire-based side could be a real force in the English top-flight.

More Stories / Latest News Exclusive: Spurs make soon-to-be Inter Milan free agent contract offer Chelsea are playing with fire as Rudiger contract talks shelved for the time being Arsenal ready to battle Man City for world-class Argentinian attacker

The Telegraph report that former RB Salzburg coach, Jesse Marsch, has emerged as the favourite for the hot-seat, should Leeds decide to make a change in the dugout.

It’s an interesting, some might say left field, appointment, but Marsch’s credentials would certainly align with what Leeds are trying to do.