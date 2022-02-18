Kieran Trippier has already proved to be an astute signing for Eddie Howe at Newcastle.

An England international with vast experience and a league winner just last season with Atletico Madrid, it was obvious what Trippier was going to bring to the Magpies, and the precise reason why he would’ve been signed.

Two wonderful free-kicks in his last two games to help his team to two wins have been the icing on the cake of his hard-working performances.

Anyone who believed he was just turning up for the money will already have seen how sorely mistaken they were.

MORE: Van Dijk’s embarrassing error

So it was a bitter blow for Trippier, Howe and Newcastle that the right-back had to limp off in the game against Aston Villa, a match where he’d scored the winner.

Worse news followed with confirmation that he had broken his foot and, at this point, it isn’t known how long he will be out for.

More Stories / Latest News New Newcastle United signing says he already wants to sign contract extension Photo: Architects come up with stunning plans for potential Newcastle training ground West Ham striker names Newcastle United opponent he’d celebrate in front of

However, Howe has been quick to try and turn that particular negative into a positive.

According to a tweet from the Chronicle’s Newcastle United reporter, Ciaran Kelly, Trippier will still have an important role to play, albeit this will be at the training ground.

Injured Kieran Trippier will have role at training ground: “We’ve had a conversation about that,” Howe said. “That’s the first thing we discussed. That’s the type of person he is. He wants to make a difference, he wants to help & he wants to lead so he’ll have a big impact” #nufc — Ciaran Kelly (@CiaranKelly__) February 18, 2022

Clearly, the player wants to remain in and around the first-team and give them the benefit of his experience.

Something that will be invaluable over the next few weeks when every point is crucial for the Magpies. Starting on Saturday at West Ham United.