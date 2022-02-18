(Video) Ralf Rangnick confirms Man United’s captain for remainder of season

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has confirmed that defender Harry Maguire will remain the club’s captain until at least the end of the season.

Maguire was named as the Red Devils’ skipper during former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign.

However, following several poor performances, both individually and as a collective, there have been recent reports suggesting star striker Cristiano Ronaldo could take the armband off Maguire.

Weighing in on those rumours, Rangnick, who spoke in a scheduled press conference on Friday, said: “Well to start with, I must say that this is absolutely nonsense.

“I have never spoken with any player about a possible change of captaincy and Harry [Maguire] is fully aware of this and so is Cristiano [Ronaldo] and all the other players.

“This has never been an issue for me. It is me who decides who is the captain, therefore, there is no reason for me to speak about that with any other person.

“Harry is our captain and he will stay our captain until the end of the season and there is nothing else to add on to that.”