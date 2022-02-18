(Video) Thomas Tuchel heaps immense praise on Chelsea veteran

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has heaped the praise on veteran defender Cesar Azpilicueta.

The versatile Spanish full-back, who will be out of contract at Stamford Bridge at the end of the season, recently helped the Blues lift the Club World Cup.

The side’s latest major trophy now sees Azpilicueta claim eight major pieces of silverware, including two Premier League titles as well as last season’s Champions League.

However, with his deal set to expire in around five months time, fans have been left wondering whether or not their commanding defender will commit his long-term future to the club, or look to move on elsewhere.

Making a clear effort to convince the defender that he still very much plays an integral role in the side’s success, manager Tuchel could not have spoken more highly of the 32-year-old during Friday’s press conference.

“He is always important to the plans,” Tuchel told reporters. “The plans are most of the time not longer than 10 days or 14 days max in football and for me as a manager.

“He is super important, he was super important since day one.

“He had a good connection from the first day which is always important and you always wish for it as a coach.

“He gets better with every game he plays – he is an example, a leader by doing and by leading by example which is always super, super nice to have.

“Now he collects so many trophies in such an incredible career at one club which is outstanding.

“He embodies everything that Chelsea stands for – being relentless, being humble but being a warrior at the same time.

“I don’t think there exist people who do not wish for the very best for him and do not like that he has all these trophies – he deserves it.”