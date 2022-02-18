West Ham looking to replace experienced first-teamer in summer

West Ham United are reportedly looking to replace defender Craig Dawson at the end of the season.

That’s according to a recent report from Claret and Hugh, who claims David Moyes will look to reinforce his defensive options after failing to sign a new centre-back in January.

Dawson, 31, has been a hugely influential figure since making a £5.4m move from Watford two years ago.

Despite some fans questioning the signing, after forming a formidable partnership with Angelo Ogbonna, Dawson’s time at the London Stadium could not have worked out better.

However, with Ogbonna ruled out for the remainder of the season and Dawson approaching the age of 32, time is very much against both defenders and that could prompt Moyes to delve into the summer market in search of a new, younger centre-back.