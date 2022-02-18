West Ham one of three sides trying to sign six-times AFCON Golden Boot winner

West Ham United, along with Newcastle United and Leicester City, are all reportedly interested in trying to sign Cameroon striker Vincent Aboubakar.

That’s according to a recent report from Kick 442, who claims the experienced forward, who has often been linked with a move to the Premier League, could finally be heading for England’s top-flight.

Aboubakar, 30, currently plays for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr FC but is best known for the six years he spent at Porto.

The prolific forward, who has also shone on the international stage after winning the African Cup of Nations’ Golden Boot award six times, is understood to be wanted this summer by a trio of Premier League sides.

Throughout Aboubakar’s career, which has spanned across multiple clubs in multiple different countries, the 30-year-old has racked up 132 goals and 45 assists in 332 senior appearances, in all competitions.