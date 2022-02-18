West Ham striker names Newcastle United opponent he’d celebrate in front of

West Ham United are set to host in-form Newcastle United in the Premier League in Saturday afternoon’s early kick-off and striker Michail Antonio has not been shy in turning the rivalry up a notch.

Ahead of the two side’s blockbuster encounter at the London Stadium on Saturday, Antonio has admitted that if he were to score, he would celebrate in front of Magpies’ forward Callum Wilson.

Speaking on the Footballer’s Football Podcast, a show both Antonio and Wilson host, the Hammers’ forward said: “It is definitely going to be a hard game with the way you guys have performed in the past few weeks, you see the resilience in your team, and we’ve shown that as well.

“We’ve basically gotten things even though we’ve not performed at our best. Three points are needed to be fair, we’re going for this fourth spot so we can’t let up. We have to go for it, and as much as I like you and the relationship that we’ve built on this podcast, we can’t let up, and if I score this weekend I will throw up a W for you.