Despite being with the club for nearly seven years, this summer could be the time that fans see captain and main striker Andrea Belotti leave Italian side Torino.

Having joined the Serie A side in 2015 following a £7.5m move from domestic rivals Palmero, Belotti, 28, has gone on to score 108 goals in 240 matches, in all competitions.

However, with his deal set to expire at the end of the current campaign, the 28-year-old now faces an uncertain future.

Heavily linked with a shock move to join David Moyes at West Ham United for quite some time, Belotti appears destined for a big move to the English Premier League.

Although there remains a lot of uncertainty around whether or not the striker will end up signing a new deal, Belotti has recently spoken about his future and his comments may offer the Hammers a boost in their pursuit.

Speaking to DAZN about the prospect of leaving Turin, the prolific striker said: “I don’t know (my future club yet), but if it’s the last one I’m proud of myself and my teammates because we played a great game.”