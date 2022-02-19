Judging by his recent comments, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is not totally convinced that he will be the Foxes’ manager in the near future.

The club, despite enjoying huge success under Rodgers, including winning the FA Cup and Community Shield, is enduring a tricky patch.

Having won just twice in their last seven outings, in all competitions, including a 4-1 FA Cup drubbing against Championship side Nottingham Forest, pressure on Rodgers appears to be mounting.

Not only that but the Foxes currently sit 11th in the Premier League table – a long way off where they have been in previous seasons and that has prompted speculation that Rodgers may be relieved of his duties, sooner rather than later.

Speaking about how far the club has gone and what he sees for the future, Rodgers, who spoke with reporters on Friday, said: “I think we’ve started out on a journey here of which we are nowhere near finished.

“We’re nearly three years in working together and we’ve made some greats steps going forward.

“Progress isn’t always linear, there’s going to be fits and starts and you don’t need to be a rocket scientist, I think it’s logic, when you see where we are this year, if you look at the players we’ve been missing.

“[…] I’ve loved every second of being here,” he continued. “I understand the criticism, because when you don’t get results, that will always come your way. So I will take that.

“But for me, I love working with the players. The club have been very supportive of me and I will continue to do that until I’m told otherwise.

“[…] I couldn’t afford to look – because I might not be here.

“Look to the next game – that’s the mantra. So that’s all we’re doing.”