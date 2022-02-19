Despite Barcelona’s current crisis, there’s not too much doubt that they have some of European football’s best young players within their current first-team ranks.

The likes of Ronald Araujo, Pedro, Nico Gonzalez and Gavi could walk into any of the top teams in Europe and hold their own, and that, is part of Barca’s problem at present.

The financial predicament that the club have been left in because of Josep Maria Bartomeu’s mismanagement means that the board must be very prudent with their money.

That, of course, leaves them vulnerable to other, richer, clubs being able to procure their best talents.

In the case of Gavi, clubs don’t even have to be that rich.

According to El Nacional, the player is still on a paltry wage of £300,000 per year, and his reported buyout clause of £50m is well within the reach of most clubs.

That’s perhaps why Chelsea will feel that they have every chance of acquiring the youngster this summer.

Clearly, Joan Laporta and his board need to work hard and fast if they want to tie Gavi down for the long term.

It’s believed that the player’s preference is to remain at the Camp Nou but money always talks in football.

If Barca can’t match both the player and his representatives aspirations, or show Gavi how important he is via the size of the new contract they will offer, then the Blues have to believe they’re in the box seat.