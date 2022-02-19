The game between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur was full of high drama from start to finish, with the North Londoners taking the lead twice but being pegged back both times, including in injury-time at the end of the game.

Dejan Kulusevski had given Spurs an early lead before a defensive error allowed Ilkay Gundogan to equalise.

Harry Kane score Tottenham’s second after a superb end-to-end move, and then had one disallowed before referee, Anthony Taylor, awarded City a penalty after a VAR check for handball.

Riyad Mahrez’s powerful spot-kick look to have earned the hosts a point, but they hadn’t reckoned on Kane popping up at the other end in the 95th-minute to salvage all three points for the visitors.

No wonder Spurs manager, Antonio Conte, went absolutely mental as the ball hit the back of the net.