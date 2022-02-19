If Antonio Conte wasn’t backed in the winter transfer market, you knew it wouldn’t be long before the Italian would start throwing a few grenades in the media.

The Spurs boss has tried to reverse the narrative and suggest it’s just a ploy by journalists to unsettle things at White Hart Lane, but the fact remains that they are only quoting Conte’s own words.

A serial winner, he is used to getting what he wants, but he can back it up with trophies. Chelsea, Juventus and Inter can all attest to that.

With Tottenham having famously gone trophy less since 2008, it beggars belief that they would bring Conte in as manager and then not back him to the hilt because it perhaps doesn’t fit with their strategy.

Daniel Levy has to decide what he wants Tottenham to be. Serial losers or amongst the Premier League’s best teams.

If it’s the latter he desires, then he has got to spend money, plain and simple.

Should Conte decide that he isn’t going to hang around after the end of this season because it just wouldn’t be worth his while, Levy would appear to know exactly who to call to replace him.

According to The Telegraph, the chairman will be straight on the phone to former manager, Mauricio Pochettino.

Whether the Argentinian would still be interested is another matter entirely, given that there are strong rumours both Real Madrid and Manchester United are interested in his services.