Daniel Levy has already decided Spurs’ next manager if Antonio Conte walks away early

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is facing an anxious wait over the futures of star striker Harry Kane and manager Antonio Conte.

That’s according to a recent report from the Telegraph, who claims the Lilywhites could lose two of their most influential figures.

Although there has been speculation over Kane’s future for quite some time now, Conte, who only arrived at the club last summer, has not been financially backed during the January transfer window and that could lead to the Italian departing the club ahead of time.

MORE: (Video) Ralf Rangnick confirms Man United’s captain for remainder of season

In fact, the potential of Conte walking away from the club is understood to be worrying Levy so much that he has already taken steps to line former boss Mauricio Pochettino up as the Italian’s successor.

There is hope that Pochettino may end up leaving Paris-Saint Germain at the end of the summer, but with Manchester United heavily linked, Tottenham Hotspur could find themselves in an even bigger rut should the Argentine snub the opportunity to manage his old side.