Roy Hodgson will be delighted to get three points on the board for Watford, particularly when they came against Steven Gerrard’s swashbuckling Aston Villa side.

Saturday’s game was always going to be dictated by the hosts, but the Hornets just needed to hang in there and take the opportunity when it presented itself.

That came on 77 minutes when Kiko Femenia picked up the ball out wide and slung in a cross for Emmanuel Dennis to meet it and power home a head past a static defence.

Pictures from Optus Sport