As Tottenham prepare to face Manchester City this weekend, Harry Kane will surely be wondering about what might have been.

Had Pep Guardiola been successful in his pursuit of the England striker, then Kane could be looking at a potential Premier League title in his first season and maybe even a maiden Champions League crown.

Instead, Spurs find themselves way off of the title pace and with the FA Cup their only realistic route to silverware this season.

It’s therefore no surprise to learn that Kane has no interest in discussing an extension to his current contract with the North Londoners, which will have two years left to run at the end of this season.

The Evening Standard believe that City may decide not to go back in for Kane given how well they’ve coped without him this season, so the striker’s potential only route away would be to Manchester United if his old manager, Mauricio Pochettino, pitches up at Old Trafford.

There’s no guarantee of course that the Red Devils would be able to afford anywhere close to the fee that Spurs would demand.

Although it would appear to be the slenderest option at the moment, Kane could still stay at Tottenham, though it seems this scenario will only occur if Antonio Conte is backed in the transfer market.

The Italian has already been making noises in the media about how much work Spurs need to do to get back amongst the elite.

That can only be seen as a knock to Daniel Levy, and a warning that if he isn’t backed, Spurs can finally kiss goodbye to the notion of ever becoming an elite club again.