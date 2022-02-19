Cometh the hour, cometh the man, and Tottenham Hotspur’s talisman, Harry Kane, was in exactly the right place at the right time to nod home a 95th-minute winner at Manchester City.

Spurs had led the match twice through Dejan Kulusevski and Kane, but had been pegged back each time.

A horrible Hugo Lloris error saw Ilkay Gundogan slide home, and then a late handball and a penalty after a VAR review handed Riyad Mahrez the chance to save the game in injury-time for Man City.

MORE: Liverpool fans won’t like this

The Algerian made no mistake, but no one will have banked on another superb Spurs move deep into stoppage time ending with Kane rising like a salmon to power home.

WOW!!!! What a game this has been!! ?? Just moments after Manchester City equalised from the penalty spot, Harry Kane blows the title race WIDE OPEN again with his second of the evening!

? pic.twitter.com/8rmLdPBI43 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 19, 2022

HARRY KANE ARE YOU SERIOUS #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/mi704C4vTG — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 19, 2022

Pictures from Sky Sports and NBC Sports Soccer