Video: Harry Kane silences the Etihad with 95th-minute winner for Tottenham at Man City

Manchester City Tottenham FC
Posted by

Cometh the hour, cometh the man, and Tottenham Hotspur’s talisman, Harry Kane, was in exactly the right place at the right time to nod home a 95th-minute winner at Manchester City.

Spurs had led the match twice through Dejan Kulusevski and Kane, but had been pegged back each time.

A horrible Hugo Lloris error saw Ilkay Gundogan slide home, and then a late handball and a penalty after a VAR review handed Riyad Mahrez the chance to save the game in injury-time for Man City.

MORE: Liverpool fans won’t like this

The Algerian made no mistake, but no one will have banked on another superb Spurs move deep into stoppage time ending with Kane rising like a salmon to power home.

Pictures from Sky Sports and NBC Sports Soccer

More Stories Antonio Conte Harry Kane Pep Guardiola

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.