Journalist shares update on Man United’s pursuit of Declan Rice

Declan Rice is easily one of the best midfield talents in the Premier League.

The England international, who has been a standout performer for West Ham since forcing his way into the side’s first team, looks set to be one of the league’s next big money movers.

Already heavily linked with a move back to former club Chelsea, as well as to Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United, the Hammers would be wise to brace themselves for incoming summer offers.

MORE: (Video) Ralf Rangnick confirms Man United’s captain for remainder of season

However, rumoured to be valued at a whopping £100m, for any club thinking about trying to sign Rice, they’ll need to be prepared to dig deep in their pockets.

Providing an update on the Red Devils’ desire to lure the midfielder to Old Trafford, Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst, who recently conducted a fan Q&A, said: “I doubt any club would spend £100m on Rice but there would be interested clubs next year if he doesn’t go this year when his resale value would have dwindled.

“The point on whether United should spend separately on two midfielders is a valid one, but it depends on how good their scouting is. United want Rice and Rice is keen on United, so he’s high up the list already and been of interest to them for three years or so.”