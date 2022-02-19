It took only four minutes of their Saturday evening fixture for Tottenham to open the scoring at Manchester City, and the goal was of the highest quality.

The ball was deep in the Spurs half, but the visitors to the Etihad Stadium managed to clear their lines and as the ball fell to Harry Kane, his delicious pass set Son Heung-min free down the left side.

As City’s defenders came over to cover, he found Dejan Kulusevski in the middle, and he simply rolled the ball into an empty net.

“What a start to the career of Dejan Kulusevski!” ? Spurs strike first as Kulusevski slots the ball home after Son’s unselfish play! pic.twitter.com/L88sjiJ86v — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 19, 2022

Después de ese pase fantástico de Kane, Son hace lo quiere. Qué jugador!7??? Los Spurs se ponen en ventaja con este gol de Kulusevski?? pic.twitter.com/s8i74p4M8a — Giuli ? (@giulifigini) February 19, 2022

What a ball from Kane and what a START for Tottenham away at City! ? @nbc and @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/ZvQyMmUaiL — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 19, 2022

Pictures from Sky Sports, beIN Sports and NBC Sports Soccer