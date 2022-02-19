Video: Kulusevski stuns Man City with early Tottenham opener

Manchester City Tottenham FC
It took only four minutes of their Saturday evening fixture for Tottenham to open the scoring at Manchester City, and the goal was of the highest quality.

The ball was deep in the Spurs half, but the visitors to the Etihad Stadium managed to clear their lines and as the ball fell to Harry Kane, his delicious pass set Son Heung-min free down the left side.

As City’s defenders came over to cover, he found Dejan Kulusevski in the middle, and he simply rolled the ball into an empty net.

