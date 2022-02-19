Things haven’t really been going according to plan for Frank Lampard since taking over at Everton.

An FA Cup win over Brentford promised much, but the Toffees have reverted to type, and are playing just as they were under Rafael Benitez.

Southampton were the latest team to pick them off, with Stuart Armstrong and Shane Long scoring the goals.

Long’s will be of particular concern to Lampard, with a hopeful ball just being pumped in and a player who isn’t renowned for his height, managing to easily steer the ball home.

It was also his first Premier League goal in two years.

