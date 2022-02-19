Despite being right up against it at the Etihad Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur were still leading after half an hour.

The North Londoners had faced a barrage of attacks from Pep Guardiola’s side but had managed to hold firm.

That was until Hugo Lloris made another absolute howler to allow Ilkay Gundogan to stroke home the easiest of chances and bring the hosts level.

MORE: Liverpool fans won’t like this

The goalkeeper should’ve kept hold of an aimless ball into the box, but the presence of Kevin de Bruyne clearly put him off, and he spilled the ball, something he’s made a habit of lately.

And Manchester City are level! ? ?lkay Gündo?an is the man in the right place to side foot the ball home after Hugo Lloris couldn’t keep a hold of Raheem Sterling’s dangerous cross! pic.twitter.com/aqKstKpl0t — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 19, 2022

Pounce when the moment is right! City levels it. ? @nbc and @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/InhtZUNkNw — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 19, 2022

Pictures from Sky Sports, SportTV and NBC Sports Soccer