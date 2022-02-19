Video: Awful Lloris error allows Gundogan to equalise for Man City

Manchester City Tottenham FC
Posted by

Despite being right up against it at the Etihad Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur were still leading after half an hour.

The North Londoners had faced a barrage of attacks from Pep Guardiola’s side but had managed to hold firm.

That was until Hugo Lloris made another absolute howler to allow Ilkay Gundogan to stroke home the easiest of chances and bring the hosts level.

MORE: Liverpool fans won’t like this

The goalkeeper should’ve kept hold of an aimless ball into the box, but the presence of Kevin de Bruyne clearly put him off, and he spilled the ball, something he’s made a habit of lately.

Pictures from Sky Sports, SportTV and NBC Sports Soccer

More Stories Hugo Lloris Ilkay Gundogan Kevin De Bruyne Pep Guardiola

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.