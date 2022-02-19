Video: Luis Diaz scores on his home debut to round off Liverpool win against Norwich

Liverpool FC
Jurgen Klopp will surely have been delighted with all of his front men after the win over Norwich on Saturday afternoon.

Liverpool were stunned at Anfield when the Canaries went ahead just after half-time, but two goals in three minutes just after the hour mark through Sadio Mane and Mo Salah put the Reds ahead.

To put the icing on the cake, new signing, Luis Diaz, even got in on the act, scoring with a sumptuous finish after a raking ball into him from Jordan Henderson.

