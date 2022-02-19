Jurgen Klopp will surely have been delighted with all of his front men after the win over Norwich on Saturday afternoon.

Liverpool were stunned at Anfield when the Canaries went ahead just after half-time, but two goals in three minutes just after the hour mark through Sadio Mane and Mo Salah put the Reds ahead.

To put the icing on the cake, new signing, Luis Diaz, even got in on the act, scoring with a sumptuous finish after a raking ball into him from Jordan Henderson.

??? | LUIS DIAZ GETS HIS FIRST LIVERPOOL GOAL! Liverpool 3 – 1 Norwich

pic.twitter.com/BIyeV4wtrS — Football For You (@FootbaIlForYou) February 19, 2022

LUIS DIAZ FOR LIVERPOOL ? The pass from Henderson is pure poetry ?? pic.twitter.com/RwPR2JfuAX — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) February 19, 2022

Pictures from beIN Sports and DAZN