Not a day seems to go by at the moment without there being some story or other emanating from Old Trafford.

Manchester United aren’t quite a team and club in crisis, but there’s a feeling that they’re not too far from it either.

The Red Devils appear riven with internal strife, which, if true, certainly shows itself on the pitch where United have been disjointed for the most part under Rangnick.

There has been an improvement in terms of results under the German, however, it’s everything surrounding what’s happening on the pitch that is making the headlines.

Now, one of their on-loan stars has noted that he’s unwilling to sit on the bench if United try and insist he returns at the end of his deal.

In fact, according to Mirror, Donny van de Beek has no intention of returning to the Red Devils and would prefer to remain at Everton as long as he helps keep them up.

The Dutchman can’t really be blamed for taking such a stance, given the way he’s been treated at Old Trafford ever since he made the switch from Ajax.

All players want to play, particularly those with the skills that van de Beek possesses, and with a World Cup just around the corner.

Fortunately, he appears to have found a kindred spirit in Frank Lampard, and if anyone is able to get the best out of the attacking midfielder, it’s one of the very best to undertake that role in the Premier League.