When Milot Rashica put Norwich into the lead against Liverpool, it silenced Anfield, but it wasn’t long before the famous old ground was back to its old self again, thanks to two goals in three minutes from Sadio Mane and Mo Salah.

The first was an absolute peach, with the Senegalese picked out in the box and his overhead kick finding the target.

No sooner had the Liverpool faithful finished celebrating than Salah sent the decibel level even higher as parity was restored.

