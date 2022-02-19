Newcastle United midfield target breaks silence on transfer links

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing RC Lens midfielder Seko Fofana.

That’s been according to recent reports from the French press, who have previously claimed the Ligue 1 midfielder is wanted by the Magpies, as well as Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United.

Fofana, 26, joined RC Lens in 2020 following a £7.7m switch from Italian side Udinese.

Since his arrival at the club, Fofana has featured in 59 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 16 goals, along the way.

MORE: Exclusive: Spurs make soon-to-be Inter Milan free agent contract offer

More Stories / Latest News
Brendan Rodgers drops hint over Leicester City future
Journalist shares update on Man United’s pursuit of Declan Rice
Daniel Levy has already decided Spurs’ next manager if Antonio Conte walks away early

However, despite having a contract that runs for another two-and-a-half-years, Fofana could be set for a bumper move to the English Premier League.

Discussing the possibility of leaving RC Lens in favour of a move to either Newcastle United or Leeds United, the 26-year-old, who spoke with Foot Mercato, said: “To be honest, nothing is impossible. Today, I can very well say yes [to staying at RC Lens] and tomorrow it will be no.”

More Stories seko fofana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.