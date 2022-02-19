Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing RC Lens midfielder Seko Fofana.

That’s been according to recent reports from the French press, who have previously claimed the Ligue 1 midfielder is wanted by the Magpies, as well as Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United.

Fofana, 26, joined RC Lens in 2020 following a £7.7m switch from Italian side Udinese.

Since his arrival at the club, Fofana has featured in 59 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 16 goals, along the way.

MORE: Exclusive: Spurs make soon-to-be Inter Milan free agent contract offer

However, despite having a contract that runs for another two-and-a-half-years, Fofana could be set for a bumper move to the English Premier League.

Discussing the possibility of leaving RC Lens in favour of a move to either Newcastle United or Leeds United, the 26-year-old, who spoke with Foot Mercato, said: “To be honest, nothing is impossible. Today, I can very well say yes [to staying at RC Lens] and tomorrow it will be no.”