Back in the day, Paul Ince was a fearsome competitor.

Beginning his career at West Ham United, it was clear he was always destined for bigger and better things, though the manner of his eventual departure to Manchester United was something that Hammers fans could never forgive him for.

Eventually, Ince would strut his stuff in the San Siro for Inter, and it must be said that the England international had a sterling career.

He’s now tipped a current West Ham star to make a similar trip up north, but to use Manchester United as a stepping stone and nothing more.

Football has changed significantly since Ince was in his pomp of course, and the Red Devils aren’t anywhere close to the team that they were when he was in his pomp.

Perhaps for that reason, Declan Rice would be well advised just to use Old Trafford as somewhere he’s passing through rather than putting down roots.

It isn’t just because United are struggling that Ince has made the suggestion that Rice should play for Barcelona. It appears that he genuinely believes the midfielder has the capability to play for the La Liga giants.

“When teams like United come calling, it’s the next step. He’s one of those players that can do that and then go on to Barcelona and win titles,” he was quoted as saying by This is Futbol.

There’ll surely be plenty that’ll laugh out loud at Ince’s suggestion, but it’s worthy of greater analysis because Rice is one of the most natural talents in the English game at present.

Why shouldn’t he set his targets that high…