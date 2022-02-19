Video: Rashica stuns Anfield as Norwich take an early second-half lead against Liverpool

Liverpool FC Norwich City FC
Although there was an element of good fortune in the finish, Milot Rashica’s opener for Norwich at Anfield was nothing less than the Canaries deserved.

They’d taken the game to their more illustrious opponents, and Liverpool were just having one of those off days that come around occasionally.

As Rashica picked up the ball, he had no right to score, but he took his chances and a deflection completely wrong footed Alisson.

