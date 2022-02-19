Although there was an element of good fortune in the finish, Milot Rashica’s opener for Norwich at Anfield was nothing less than the Canaries deserved.

They’d taken the game to their more illustrious opponents, and Liverpool were just having one of those off days that come around occasionally.

MORE: Liverpool fans won’t like this

As Rashica picked up the ball, he had no right to score, but he took his chances and a deflection completely wrong footed Alisson.

?? NORWICH TAKE THE LEAD. A slice of fortune for Rashica ? pic.twitter.com/ilN6AHtnnh — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) February 19, 2022

Pictures from beIN Sports and DAZN