Video: Riyad Mahrez slams home injury-time penalty against Tottenham

With time running out at the Etihad Stadium, it appeared that Tottenham Hotspur were going to win all three points against Manchester City.

The North Londoners had been good value for their victory, with Harry Kane also having a goal ruled out for offside.

However, an inexplicable handball gave City a lifeline.

After a VAR check, referee, Anthony Taylor, had no option but to award a spot-kick.

MORE: Liverpool fans won’t like this

Riyad Mahrez made no mistake from 12 yards, slamming the penalty into the top corner.

??? | RIYAD MAHREZ SCORES THE PENALTY TO MAKE IT 2-2#MCITOT

pic.twitter.com/zQeyL4Tu1F — MIXTORIOUS – ?????????? (@mixtorious1) February 19, 2022

Mahrez fires his penalty into the roof of the net ??? pic.twitter.com/hAM4Q1DJ9m — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) February 19, 2022

Pictures from beIN Sports and DAZN