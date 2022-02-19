Video: Smith Rowe and Saka hand Arsenal vital win over Brentford

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Brentford had provided stubborn opposition to Arsenal in Saturday’s London derby, but the Gunners class eventually told.

Emile Smith Rowe was allowed to travel deep into the visitors half before unleashing a wonderful drive to give Mikel Arteta’s side the lead.

MORE: Liverpool fans won’t like this

It was all Arsenal after that and it felt like it would only be a matter of time before a second arrived, which it duly did thanks to Bukayo Saka.

That too was a goal of great quality and simplicity.

Pictures from SportTV, beIN Sports and Premier League

More Stories Bukayo Saka Emile Smith Rowe Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.