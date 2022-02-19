Brentford had provided stubborn opposition to Arsenal in Saturday’s London derby, but the Gunners class eventually told.

Emile Smith Rowe was allowed to travel deep into the visitors half before unleashing a wonderful drive to give Mikel Arteta’s side the lead.

It was all Arsenal after that and it felt like it would only be a matter of time before a second arrived, which it duly did thanks to Bukayo Saka.

That too was a goal of great quality and simplicity.

