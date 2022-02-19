It was an afternoon to remember for Sean Dyche and the travelling Burnley fans, as the Clarets recorded their first away win of the season.

Brighton were never at the races on Saturday afternoon, in a game where the visitors to their AMEX Stadium took their chances when the opportunities arose.

Wout Weghorst scored his first of the season whilst Josh Brownhill bagged his first ever Premier League goal.

Aaron Lennon rounded off the scoring with a magnificent third.

