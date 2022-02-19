It’s unlikely that anyone associated with Burnley would’ve expected the Premier League’s basement boys to be 2-0 up at Brighton before half-time.

However, the Seagulls didn’t get going at all in the opening 45 minutes and the advantage that Sean Dyche’s team have built for themselves is fully deserved.

There appeared to be no danger whatsoever when the ball found Josh Brownhill, but some awful defending from Brighton’s back four saw the youngster’s opportunistic strike find the net.

Just 45 minutes now separates the Clarets from an important three points.

