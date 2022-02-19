Despite Manchester City being well on top in the second-half of their Saturday night game against Tottenham Hotspur, they could do nothing as the North Londoners constructed the move of the match to take the lead for the second time.

An end-to-end move carved open Pep Guardiola’s side. Inexplicably, Harry Kane was allowed to run unchecked into the box and a pinpoint cross saw him not need to even break stride before side footing the ball past a stranded Ederson in the City goal.

“The man Manchester City desired has come back to haunt them!” ? Harry Kane’s brilliant first time finish puts Tottenham BACK into the lead at the Etihad! ? pic.twitter.com/lR59Hfhgy4 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 19, 2022

