After scoring yet another goal for Liverpool on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp couldn’t help but laud his star striker, Mo Salah.

The Egyptian King now has 150 goals for the Reds, something that the German found hard to believe, given that they came in such a short space of time.

Klopp was asked which of the 150 he liked best, and whilst he clearly couldn’t remember them all, he referenced the rocket against Chelsea, as well as the dribbles against Man City and Watford.

Sadio Mane equalled John Barnes’ Liverpool record with his epic overhead kick to get the Reds back in the game against Norwich.

Klopp was also full of praise for the Senegalese, suggesting he’s a world-class striker who can play right across the forward line.